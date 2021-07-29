Mississippi Attorney General urges businesses to protect personal data

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Fitch (R-Miss.) urged businesses and public entities to assess their current data security practices and take appropriate steps to protect operations and consumer data.

“Cybercrime and cyber-enabled threats exploit vulnerabilities in information systems to extract customer-rich data, information, and money,” said Fitch. “To counter the increased risk and potential consequences of cyber threats, it is critical to implement and execute strong security practices to protect consumer data and vital systems infrastructure nationwide.”

The National Association of Attorneys’ General’s Internet Safety/Cyber Privacy and Security Committee issued a joint advisory discussing the pressing threat that ransomware attacks pose to American businesses and government entities and recommended the following practices:

Backup your data, system images, and configurations, regularly test them, and keep the backups offline: Ensure that backups are regularly tested and that they are not connected to the business network, as many ransomware variants try to find and encrypt or delete accessible backups. Maintaining current backups offline is critical because if your network data is encrypted with ransomware, your organization can restore systems.

Update and patch systems promptly: This includes maintaining the security of operating systems, applications, and firmware, in a timely manner. Consider using a centralized patch management system. Use a risk-based assessment strategy to drive your patch management program.

Test your incident response plan: There is nothing that shows the gaps in plans more than testing them. Run through some core questions and use those to build an incident response plan: Are you able to sustain business operations without access to certain systems? For how long? Would you turn off your manufacturing operations if business systems such as billing were offline?

Check your security team’s work: Use a third-party penetration tester to test the security of your systems and your ability to defend against a sophisticated attack. Many ransomware criminals are aggressive and sophisticated and will find the equivalent of unlocked doors.

Segment your networks: There has been a recent shift in ransomware attacks—from stealing data to disrupting operations. It is critically important that your corporate business functions and manufacturing/production operations are separated and that you carefully filter and limit internet access to operational networks, identify links between these networks, and develop workarounds or manual controls to ensure industrial control system (ICS) networks can be isolated and continue operating if your corporate network is compromised. Regularly test contingency plans such as manual controls so that safety critical functions can be maintained during a cyber incident.

According to Fitch, victims of ransomware should report it immediately to CISA, a local FBI Field Office, or Secret Service Field Office. They should also file a report online through the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3).