Mississippi attorney general wants ALI to reject proposed changes to Model Penal Code

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A bipartisan coalition of 37 Attorneys General, led by General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) and General Clare Connors (HI), wrote a letter to the American Law Institute (ALI) urging them to reject

proposed changes to Section 213 of the Model Penal Code (MPC).

They said the proposed changes would weaken the ability of states to prosecute sexual assault, abuse, exploitation, and trafficking crimes. They also claimed the changes would jeopardize the safety of victims of these crimes.

“The ALI’s proposed revisions take giant steps backwards in the fight to protect our most vulnerable from becoming victims of sexual abuse and exploitation,” said Fitch. “The ALI is turning its back on the progress we are making in the fight to shut down the multi-billion-dollar, international criminal enterprise of sex trafficking, and ignoring the reality that increased digitalization of our lives leaves children and others increasingly at risk of becoming the victims of sex predators through the anonymity of the Internet.”

The letter was signed by the Attorneys General of Mississippi, Hawaii, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virgin Islands, Virginia, and West Virginia.