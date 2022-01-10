Mississippi Attorney General wants FCC to stop illegal robocalls

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) joined 51 other states in a coalition to ask to Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to stop illegal robocalls that originate outside the country but use United States phone numbers in caller ID fields.
The coalition is asking that the FCC require gateway providers in the United States to to implement STIR/SHAKEN caller ID authentication. The following would be require gateway providers to:
- Authenticate foreign calls when the call has a United States phone number in the caller ID field.
- Respond to traceback requests for enforcement within 24 hours.
- Perform mandatory call blocking when a provider receives notification of illegal traffic by the FCC.
- Have downstream providers block calls when a gateway provider is determined to be a bad actor.
- Block calls originating from a “do-not-originate” list.
- Comply with “know-your-customer” obligations.
- Submit certification to the Robocall Mitigation database describing their mitigation practices.