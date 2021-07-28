Mississippi attorney sworn in as 79th President of the National Bar Association

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the National Bar Association welcomed Mississippi attorney Carlos E. Moore as the association’s 79th president. The Moss Point native is the first Mississippian to lead the association in its 96-year history.

Moore is the Managing Partner of The Cochran Firm – Mississippi Delta in Grenada. In July of 2017, he was appointed as the first African-American Municipal Judge Pro Tem for Clarksdale. In May of 2020, he was named the first African-American Municipal Judge Pro Tem for Grenada.

At the NBA’s annual convention, which was held virtually due to the pandemic, Moore shared his vision for the association and his plans to call for action regarding the passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act and HR-40-A.