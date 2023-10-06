JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) said the agency has not increased the bag limit on white-tailed deer in 2023.

This year, Mississippi has seen a record high in the deer population. This number will continue to increase if harvest continues to decrease, according to MDWFP officials.

On average, a hunter harvests less than two deer annually. The agency is encouraging hunters to utilize their bag limits and harvest one more deer this season to contribute to a healthier deer population.

Additionally, localized deer populations vary across the state. Some regions may not see the effects of overpopulation as much as other regions, as certain soil regions are better suited geographically for deer to thrive.

Bag Limits and Restrictions:

Antlered Buck Deer: The statewide bag limit on antlered buck deer is one (1) buck per day and three (3) per annual season. One (1) of these three (3) may have hardened antlers that do not meet the unit legal antler requirements on private land and Holly Springs National Forest. For youth hunters fifteen (15) years of age and younger, hunting on private land and authorized state and federal lands, all three (3) of the three (3) buck bag limit may be any antlered deer. Antlered buck bag limit in the North Central Deer Management Unit (DMU) is one (1) buck per day and four (4) per annual season. No antler restrictions apply to this DMU. All four bucks may have any sized hardened antlers.

Antlerless Deer: Private lands: The statewide annual bag limit on antlerless deer is five (5). The antlerless bag limitfor private lands in theNorth Central DMU is ten (10) antlerless deer per season. Antlerless deer are male or female deer which do not have hardened antler above the natural hairline. Only two (2) antlerless deer may be harvested from the Southeast Unit. There is no daily bag limit on antlerless deer in the North Central, Hills, and Delta units. Only one (1) antlerless deer per day may be harvested in the Southeast DMU. U.S. Forest Service National Forests: The bag limit is one (1) per day, not to exceed five (5) per annual season except in the Southeast Unit, which is two (2) per annual season.