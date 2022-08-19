CHOCTAW, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians has received an $8.43 million Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program (TBCP) grant award from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA).

The money will be used to fund the Tribe’s broadband program that will provide much needed internet access across Choctaw Tribal lands.

“With many school, business and service operations now being conducted online, the need for broadband internet access is more important than ever,” said Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben. “The funds from this Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program Grant Award will provide direct access to broadband inside homes and pave the way for the expansion of Wi-Fi, emergency services, tribal benefits access and more. We will be making high speed broadband service available where, in many cases, none currently exists.”

“As we move forward with technology improvements, the grant funds will support the Tribe with much needed resources to finally bridge the digital divide and reach our communities quickly and directly,” continued Chief Ben. “On behalf of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, I share our gratitude to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration for their consideration and recognition of these needs. Chi Yakokilih (Thank you!)”

The Tribe applied for the TBCP grant in the fall of 2021. The funding from the grant will be used in part towards the Tribe’s partnership with MaxxSouth Broadband, whereby their existing broadband system will be expanded to serve over 2,000 tribal homes in six of the eight tribal communities.

When completed in 2023, tribal homes who qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) through MaxxSouth Broadband will have access to a 650MB/sec broadband service at minimal to no charge per month.

Tribal homes interested in this program and want to check their eligibility can call 662.728.8111 or go to MaxxSouth.com/ACPINFO.