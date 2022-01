The Mississippi State University Extension Service is hosting a webinar for blueberry growers Jan. 27. (Photo by MSU Extension Service/Eric Stafne)

STARKSVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Are you a blueberry grower or interested in joining the blueberry industry in Mississippi? Leaders with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service will host a webinar for participants who are interested.

The workshop will take place January 27 online from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. There is no cost to attend.

The webinar will feature three speakers. Participants can register online for the workshop by January 26.