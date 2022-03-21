JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, officials announced the Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) has approved revisions to the Mississippi Perkins V State Plan. The revisions now include work-based learning as an additional measure of school districts’ Career and Technical Education (CTE) program quality for the 2022-23 school year.

The U.S Department of Education Office of Career, Technical, and Adult Education requires all states to adopt at least one CTE program quality indicator for their Perkins V plans. The indicators can include industry certification, CTE dual credit and work-based learning.

The duration of Mississippi’s Perkins V State Plan is July 2020 to June 2024.