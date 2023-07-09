JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Many people enjoy a good beer after a long day.

Some of those specialty beers are crafted at breweries across the country, including breweries right here in Mississippi. WJTV 12 News compiled a list of some of the breweries you can visit in Mississippi on your next trip.

Bicentennial Beer Company – Jackson

Bicentennial Beer Company opened up in LD’s Beer Run in Jackson. Visitors and Jacksonians can sample and purchase from one of the brewery’s 12 in-house taps or try everything from bottled beer to cider.

Chandeleur Island Brewing Company – Gulfport

Chandeleur Island Brewing Company is located in a historic building in downtown Gulfport. Their products include ales, which are created with malted barley, hops and local ingredients.

Colludium Brewing Company – Hattiesburg

Colludium Brewing Company is located in the heart of Hattiesburg. Visitors can enjoy more than 100 board games at the location, which offers a family friendly environment. All of the beer is brewed on premises and can be found at the brewpub.

Fertile Ground Beer Co. – Jackson

Fertile Ground Beer Co. is located at the Belhaven Town Center. They offer a selection of craft beer brewed on-site. In 2022, the brewery partnered with Capital City Beverage to distribute their products.

Fly Llama Brewing – Biloxi

Fly Llama Brewing, located in Biloxi, offers craft beer and hard seltzer made from locally sourced ingredients. Their taproom features up to 18 different beers and seltzers on draft.

Fort Bayou Brewing Company – Ocean Springs

Fort Bayou Brewing Company is a microbrewery and brewpub. The Cypress Taphouse, located at the brewery, serves Cajun inspired dishes and brews.

Key City Brewing Company – Vicksburg

Located inside of Cottonwood Public House, Key City Brewing Company provides artfully crafted beers in the heart of Vicksburg’s Downtown. They brew everything from lagers, IPAs, robust stouts and even sours.

Lazy Magnolia Brewing Company – Kiln

Located in Kiln, Lazy Magnolia Brewing Company opened in 2005. They were Mississippi’s first packaging brewery since prohibition. One of their signature drinks is the ‘Southern Pecan’ Brown Ale.

Natchez Brewing Company – Natchez

The Natchez Brewing Company is located in historic downtown Natchez. Some of the beer that you’ll find on tap includes ales, lagers, IPAs and seltzers.

The Porter Public House – Hattiesburg

Located in historic downtown Hattiesburg, The Porter offers regional craft beer and classic American pub fare. The Porter also offers a classic take on American cuisine with a Southern pub twist.

Southern Prohibition Brewing Company – Hattiesburg

Southern Prohibition is located in the heart of the Hub City. SoPro offers dry-hopped IPAs and bourbon barrel aged brews alongside their flagships.

Threefoot Brewing Company – Meridian

Located in Meridian, Threefoot Brewing offers a variety of beer styles, whether you’re looking for an ale or a lager. They craft each batch to be reduced gluten for everyone to enjoy.