JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) currently has burn bans in place across Central and Southern Mississippi.

Officials said barbecuing is still permitted, which is good news for those who plan to celebrate the Labor Day weekend.

Eddie Wright, the owner and operator at Eddie Wright’s Smoke Food Truck and Catering, said it’s important to properly prepare your meat and cover your countertops before putting meat on the grill.

“If you use a charcoal, you don’t have to use lighter fluid. You can light charcoal with a charcoal chimney. Make sure you don’t get your fire too hot, and make sure you don’t burn your food,” said Shannon Coker, director of Communications and Government Affairs at MFC.

Since August 1, the MFC has responded to more than 430 wildfires that burned more than 8,700 acres statewide. According to officials, the most susceptible areas to wildfire are currently on the coast and some areas in Central Mississippi.