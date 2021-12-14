Mississippi charter schools to be annually evaluated by new performance framework

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Charter School Authorizer Board (MCSAB) announced that state charter schools will be annually evaluated by a new performance framework in January 2022.

State charter school law requires that MCSAB evaluate each charter school’s academic performance and organizational and financial health each year. The results of the review are used in school renewal decisions.

Last year, the National Association of Charter School Authorizers (NACSA) recommended that MCSAB create a new framework that holds schools to “clear and rigorous expectations.” Additionally, The Joint Committee on Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review (PEER) recommended the Board add more metrics to their evaluations and create appropriate intervention protocols.

A trial period for the new framework will be launched in January 2022. MCSAB staff will then meet with charter school leaders to review their results from January through April of 2022. Full implementation will of the framework will start in fall 2022, after any necessary modifications are addressed.