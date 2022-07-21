TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – Louisiana officials announced Chef Cooper Miller, of the Forklift Restaurant in Tupelo, Mississippi, will face-off against 13 other chefs from around the country in the 18th Annual Great American Seafood Cook-Off.

While at Forklift, Miller serves up his take on Southern Creole Cuisine. He spent a decade training with some of the best chefs in the south, including stints with James Beard Award winner Linton Hopkins and Food Network personality Richard Blais, before moving back to Mississippi in 2018 and taking over the reins at Forklift.

On May 12, 2022, Miller was crowned the King of Mississippi Seafood, earning his spot in the Great American Seafood Cook-Off. The 2022 Great American Seafood Cook-Off will be held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans on Saturday, August 6.

The 18th annual event gets underway with Opening Ceremonies at 11:15 a.m. as 14 chefs, each representing their home state, cook in front of a live audience and a panel of nationally acclaimed judges.

To be eligible to compete in the event, chefs must either hold the current title of King or Queen of Seafood or be appointed by the lieutenant governor of their respective state or territory. The event is held in conjunction with the Louisiana Restaurant Association Showcase. Tickets are $10 at the door.