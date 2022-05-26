JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A total of 1,114 childcare centers in Mississippi received a combined $354 million in Child Care Strong Stabilization grants from the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS).

According to MDHS leaders, the grants are meant to help defray the business costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The grants are designed to reimburse costs incurred from January 31, 2020, through September 30, 2022.

The funds can be used to cover personnel costs, rent or mortgage payments, insurance, facility maintenance and improvements, COVID-related supplies, training, development of health and safety practices, goods and services, mental health support and more.

The grants were awarded to childcare providers who applied in December 2021 and January 2022. The funds will be distributed to providers over six payments. More than $158 million has been distributed through April 2022.

“We are presently exploring possible child care expansion ideas as the next step beyond these Child Care Strong grants,” said MDHS Executive Director Robert G. (Bob) Anderson.

Learn more about grant schedules, applications and eligibility here.