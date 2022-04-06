CLEAVLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Children’s Museum will host a Family Night on Thursday, April 21 at the Delta State University’s Hamilton-White Child Development Center, which will conclude the Rocky’s House traveling exhibit visit April 4 through April 21.

The Family Night will be held at 5:00 p.m. and will be on display for the center’s children, parents and caregivers, along with students and interns at Delta State between April 4-21, 2022.

The “Rocky’s House” traveling exhibit was created by the MCM in partnership with Barksdale Reading Institute to promote the literacy campaign “Talk from the Start” and its mission to raise awareness that talking with children from birth is essential to learning to read.

Event-goers will be provided an educational overview of “Rocky’s House” and “Talk from the Start.” In addition, Delta State’s Speech and Hearing Department will be discussing milestones in development and the relationship to speaking and hearing.

To learn more about “Talk from the Start,” or request to book a visit with Rocky the Reader or “Rocky’s House,” visit: www.talkfromthestart.org.