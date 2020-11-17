Mississippi Choctaws receive license to assist in broadband access for Tribe

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians recently was awarded a 2.5 GHz license by the Federal Communications Commission, which will be used to provide wireless broadband service in portions of the Bogue Chitto and Conehatta communities. This license was awarded as part of the FCC’s Rural Tribal Window.

Choctaw Economic Development Director John Hendrix said, “As soon as we learned of this license offering from the FCC, we began the application process. Connectivity is a primary consideration for our Tribe, especially with the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

According to leaders, the Tribe applied for any available spectrum in all eight Choctaw communities. Although all MBCI communities are covered under the awarded license, the Tribe cannot operate in all communities since some areas are already saturated with existing licensees.

Bogue Chitto and Conehatta are the communities in which the Tribe can move forward with plans to install fixed wireless broadband equipment. MBCI is also exploring ways to expand its coverage area outside of those communities through business partnerships and other wireless technologies.

