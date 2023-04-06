RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Center said the hard freeze that swept Mississippi on March 19 and 20 dampened some of spring’s early displays and left many landscape plants with unsightly cold damage.

Eddie Smith, horticulture specialist with the MSU Extension Service in Pearl River County, said the early arrival of spring temperatures put plants about two weeks ahead of schedule with blooming and new spring growth. This set them up for unavoidable cold damage. Despite how they look, many plants will recover just fine.

“I’ve been out and looked at several plants this week that people were concerned about,” Smith said. “There are some varieties of crape myrtles that all the leaves turned brown and fell off. But it’s only a few varieties. And those will leaf back out and be fine. There is no need to prune them. They will take care of themselves.”

Other plants he has observed with damage are azaleas, gardenias, loropetalums, camellias and sago palms.

Homeowners can begin to clean up some of the damaged foliage. For plants that have already bloomed, such as azaleas and camellias, Smith said homeowners can go ahead and prune those plants as they normally would.

Plants that had just set blooms may not bloom this year. However, Smith encourages homeowners not to prune anything that has not bloomed yet, such as gardenias and hydrangeas.

Some Christmas trees in the southern part of the state had varying degrees of cold injury. Some one-year-old trees died.

For south Mississippi producers, damage management will vary. Some growers will need to sheer the trees to remove moderate and extreme damage. Growers with light damage can let new growth take over without needing to sheer the damaged branches.

Growers who had damage will see an impact to their sales.

Jeff Wilson, Extension horticulture specialist based at the North Mississippi Research and Extension Center in Verona, noted that the degree of cold injury to plants varies widely across the state. For more specific local information on how to deal with cold injury, reach out to the local Extension office.