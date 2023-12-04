JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A recent report highlights low scores for municipalities across the state regarding LGBTQ resources and protections.

The rankings, provided by the Human Rights Campaign, provided dismal rankings overall for many Mississippi cities. Bay St. Louis and Ocean Springs had scores of zero out of 100. Jackson’s score of 79 was more than double that of the next highest score: Hattiesburg at 36.

The scores were compiled using five broad categories, explained below.

I. Non-discrimination laws This category evaluates whether discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity is prohibited by the city, county, or state in areas of employment, housing, and public accommodations.



II. Municipality as employer Analysis of benefits, treatment and protections for LGBTQ employees, awarding contracts to LGBTQ-friendly businesses, and steps cities take to ensure an inclusive workplace.



III. Municipal services Assessment of the efforts of the city to ensure LGBTQ residents are included in city services and programs.



IV. Law enforcement Fair enforcement of the law includes responsible reporting of hate crimes and engaging with the LGBTQ community thoughtfully and respectfully.



V. Leadership on LGBTQ equality This category measures the city leadership’s commitment to fully include the LGBTQ community and to advocate for full equality.



Below are scores from nine major municipalities in the state.

1. Jackson: 79/100

Non-discrimination laws: 30/30

Municipality as employer: 16/28

Municipal services: 12/12

Law enforcement: 10/22

Leadership on LGBTQ equality: 6/8

Miscellaneous: +5 points

2. Hattiesburg: 36/100

Non-discrimination laws: 0/30

Municipality as employer: 14/28

Municipal services: 5/12

Law enforcement: 10/22

Leadership on LGBTQ equality: 4/8

Miscellaneous: +3 points

3. Starkville: 32/100

Non-discrimination laws: 0/30

Municipality as employer: 14/28

Municipal services: 5/12

Law enforcement: 12/22

Leadership on LGBTQ equality: 1/8

4. Biloxi: 26/100

Non-discrimination laws: 0/30

Municipality as employer: 14/28

Municipal services: 0/12

Law enforcement: 12/22

Leadership on LGBTQ equality: 0/8

5. Oxford: 15/100

Non-discrimination laws: 0/30

Municipality as employer: 14/28

Municipal services: 0/12

Law enforcement: 0/8

Leadership on LGBTQ equality: 1/8

T6. Gulfport: 12/100

Non-discrimination laws: 0/30

Municipality as employer: 0/28

Municipal services: 0/12

Law enforcement: 12/22

Leadership on LGBTQ equality: 0/8

T6. Southaven: 12/100

Non-discrimination laws: 0/30

Municipality as employer: 0/28

Municipal services: 0/12

Law enforcement: 12/22

Leadership on LGBTQ equality: 0/8

T8. Bay St. Louis: 0/100

Non-discrimination laws: 0/30

Municipality as employer: 0/28

Municipal services: 0/12

Law enforcement: 0/22

Leadership on LGBTQ equality: 0/8

T8. Ocean Springs: 0/100

Non-discrimination laws: 0/30

Municipality as employer: 0/28

Municipal services: 0/12

Law enforcement: 0/22

Leadership on LGBTQ equality: 0/8

Jackson and Hattiesburg were the only major cities with positive marks for having an LGBTQ Liaison/Task Force in their police departments. Only Jackson had a score above 50 points.