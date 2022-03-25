GAUTIER, Miss. (AP) — A police department on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast has a familiar face taking over its leadership.

Gautier Police Capt. David Bever on Thursday was named the new police chief of a department he’s served since 2005, news outlets reported.

Bever, 40, will replace Chief Daniel Selover, who was appointed police chief in March 2020. Selover announced in February that he would retire effective Friday.

Bever was promoted to sergeant in 2016, lieutenant the next year and has served as captain since August 2020. He also was the handler for K-9 officer Justice.

“Since I have started my career in law enforcement, my goal has always been to be a Chief of Police someday,” Bever said. “I like challenges and will strive to make this department the best on the coast.”

City Manager Paul Yancey said she has nothing but confidence in Bever’s ability to lead the department.

“He has been devoted to Gautier for 17 years, has held almost every position within the department, is well respected by his peers and will provide solid leadership to our officers,” she said in a news release.

Bever’s vision for the department is “to provide the best services to the public and be a department where every officer wants to work,” he said.

“To provide the best service, I will implement modern police techniques, such as crime mapping, and deploy resources where needed,” he said. “To make a department where everyone wants to work, I will continue ensuring officers have the proper equipment to do their job, maintaining competitive pay and not creating undue stress on officers.”