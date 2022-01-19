Mississippi coast man charged with murder in father’s death

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi coast man has been charged with murder in connection with his father’s death, authorities said.

Robert Dane Baxter, 48, was arrested on Tuesday, according to a news release from Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell.

Deputies found the body of 77-year-old Thomas Donald Baxter inside his Ocean Springs home that morning. The two men lived there together, the sheriff said.

Investigators and the U.S. Marshals located the victim’s son in Gulfport later in the day and took him into custody.

Robert Baxter was booked into the Jackson County jail and is being held without bond. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

An autopsy is being performed to determine Thomas Baxter’s cause of death, Ezell said.