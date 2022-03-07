JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) announced on Monday, March 7 that Mississippi colleges and universities have been awarded approximately $575 million in American Rescue Plan funding. This has been one of the largest allocations of funding attributed to colleges and universities through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF).

The American Rescue Plan mandates that half of the funding be used for direct financial relief to students. Also, $540 million was allocated to these institutions under the coronavirus relief legislation.

The funding is being utilized in Mississippi to serve students and ensure that student learning outcomes are met during the pandemic. The funds have had a profound effect on both the institutions and students.