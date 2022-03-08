STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – How do low-income Mississippians in rural communities access food when a local grocery store closes?

Food deserts are communities that have limited access to affordable and high-quality food. Mississippians in Quitman and Sunflower counties often face this problem.

Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service has initiated programs to help combat food challenges in rural communities.

One program is The Care Station in Clarksdale. Volunteers get food from grocery stores on the day of expiration. The food is prepared, served and delivered. This effort adds up to 245 hot meals a day, five times a week.

In Drew, the Extension Service created the Advancing, Inspiring, Motivating for Community Health through Extension (AIM for CHangE) program in 2021. The program created a ride-sharing initiative that allows neighbors to access fresh food and groceries at the nearest grocery store 30 minutes away. A similar program was launched in Washington County, too.

Quitman County has the highest food insecurity rate in Mississippi. The Extension Service opened a food pantry that now serves more than 800 families each month. Neighbors receive a box with canned goods, frozen meat and dry goods like peanut butter and pasta.

