DECATUR, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi community college is opening a new music complex.

East Central Community College will dedicate its new Thomas W. Carson Band Hall on Tuesday, The Meridian Star reported. The ceremony will be held inside the new facility, which is north of the existing Vickers Fine Arts Center on the Decatur campus.

The $3.5 million facility will house the college’s Wall O’ Sound Marching Band practice hall, music practice studios, teaching studios, instrument storage, a music library, and office space, officials said.

The building is named after the late Carson, who was associated with East Central for more than half his life, as a student, music instructor and director of bands. He died May 6, 2013.