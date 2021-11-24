Mississippi could see liquor shortages during holidays due to ABC shipment delays

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Shipments from the Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) warehouse in Gluckstadt could cause some liquor shortages in Mississippi stores during the 2021 holiday season.

The Northside Sun reported that the ABC warehouse shipped 400,000 more cases this year, totaling 4.1 million compared to 3.7 million in 2020. According to the report, the warehouse has not hired more employees to cover the increase in shipment.

The newspaper reported the Mississippi Legislature is working to propose a bill that would allow wineries to ship directly to stores to avoid using the ABC warehouse as a middleman.