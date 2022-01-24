Mississippi counties with lowest, highest gas prices

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The American Automobile Association (AAA) estimated the national average for gas prices was $3.329 as of Sunday, January 23. In Mississippi, the statewide average price was $2.98.

AAA reported the following average gas prices for Mississippi counties as of Sunday, January 23. Counties are in order of lowest to highest cost:

Jasper County – $2.857

– $2.857 Atalla County – $2.859

– $2.859 Jones County – $2.874

– $2.874 Grenada County – $2.908

– $2.908 Simpson County – $2.912

– $2.912 Rankin County – $2.917

– $2.917 Hancock County – $2.918

– $2.918 Wayne County – $2.919

– $2.919 Clay County – $2.930

– $2.930 Alcorn County – $2.932

– $2.932 Itawamba County – $2.935

– $2.935 Harrison County – $2.936

– $2.936 Lauderdale County – $2.936

– $2.936 Lee County – $2.936

– $2.936 Oktibbeha County – $2.945

– $2.945 Jackson County – $2.949

– $2.949 Smith County – $2.949

– $2.949 Warren County – $2.949

– $2.949 Yazoo County – $2.949

– $2.949 Tate County – $2.950

– $2.950 Union County – $2.950

– $2.950 Madison County – $2.953

– $2.953 Montgomery County – $2.960

– $2.960 Kemper County – $2.961

– $2.961 Copiah County – $2.966

– $2.966 Stone County – $2.970

– $2.970 Pike County -$2.971

-$2.971 Coahoma County – $2.972

– $2.972 Leflore County – $2.972

– $2.972 Prentiss County – $2.973

– $2.973 Hinds County – $2.974

– $2.974 Covington County – $2.975

– $2.975 DeSoto County – $2.977

– $2.977 Pontotoc County – $2.981

– $2.981 Tishomingo County – $2.982

– $2.982 Washington County – $2.982

– $2.982 Panola County – $2.984

– $2.984 Bolivar County – $2.985

– $2.985 Newton County – $2.987

– $2.987 Lowndes County – $2.990

– $2.990 Marshall County – $2.995

– $2.995 Pearl River County – $2.996

– $2.996 Chickasaw County – $2.997

– $2.997 Winston County – $3.004

– $3.004 Tippah County – $3.005

– $3.005 Monroe County – $3.007

– $3.007 Leake County – $3.009

– $3.009 Walthall County – $3.009

– $3.009 Lincoln County – $3.010

– $3.010 Scott County – $3.011

– $3.011 Calhoun County – $3.014

– $3.014 Holmes County – $3.015

– $3.015 Clarke County – $3.018

– $3.018 Neshoba County – $3.018

– $3.018 Amite County – $3.019

– $3.019 Choctaw County – $3.019

– $3.019 Lawrence County – $3.019

– $3.019 Yalobusha County – $3.020

– $3.020 Webster County – $3.033

– $3.033 Sunflower County – $3.040

– $3.040 Lafayette County – $3.056

– $3.056 Benton County – $3.059

– $3.059 Noxubee County – $3.069

– $3.069 Jefferson Davis County – $3.070

– $3.070 Tallahatchie County – $3.076

– $3.076 Wilkinson County – $3.076

– $3.076 Greene County – $3.079

– $3.079 Forrest County – $3.089

– $3.089 Carroll County – $3.096

– $3.096 Lamar County – $3.105

– $3.105 George County – $3.114

– $3.114 Marion County – $3.124

– $3.124 Sharkey County – $3.124

– $3.124 Franklin County – $3.155

– $3.155 Adams County – $3.165

– $3.165 Perry County – $3.189

– $3.189 Quitman County – $3.194

– $3.194 Humphreys County – $3.199

– $3.199 Jefferson County – $3.199

– $3.199 Tunica County – $3.220

– $3.220 Claiborne County – $3.424

– $3.424 Issaquena County – No data reported

