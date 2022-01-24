Mississippi counties with lowest, highest gas prices

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The American Automobile Association (AAA) estimated the national average for gas prices was $3.329 as of Sunday, January 23. In Mississippi, the statewide average price was $2.98.
AAA reported the following average gas prices for Mississippi counties as of Sunday, January 23. Counties are in order of lowest to highest cost:
- Jasper County – $2.857
- Atalla County – $2.859
- Jones County – $2.874
- Grenada County – $2.908
- Simpson County – $2.912
- Rankin County – $2.917
- Hancock County – $2.918
- Wayne County – $2.919
- Clay County – $2.930
- Alcorn County – $2.932
- Itawamba County – $2.935
- Harrison County – $2.936
- Lauderdale County – $2.936
- Lee County – $2.936
- Oktibbeha County – $2.945
- Jackson County – $2.949
- Smith County – $2.949
- Warren County – $2.949
- Yazoo County – $2.949
- Tate County – $2.950
- Union County – $2.950
- Madison County – $2.953
- Montgomery County – $2.960
- Kemper County – $2.961
- Copiah County – $2.966
- Stone County – $2.970
- Pike County -$2.971
- Coahoma County – $2.972
- Leflore County – $2.972
- Prentiss County – $2.973
- Hinds County – $2.974
- Covington County – $2.975
- DeSoto County – $2.977
- Pontotoc County – $2.981
- Tishomingo County – $2.982
- Washington County – $2.982
- Panola County – $2.984
- Bolivar County – $2.985
- Newton County – $2.987
- Lowndes County – $2.990
- Marshall County – $2.995
- Pearl River County – $2.996
- Chickasaw County – $2.997
- Winston County – $3.004
- Tippah County – $3.005
- Monroe County – $3.007
- Leake County – $3.009
- Walthall County – $3.009
- Lincoln County – $3.010
- Scott County – $3.011
- Calhoun County – $3.014
- Holmes County – $3.015
- Clarke County – $3.018
- Neshoba County – $3.018
- Amite County – $3.019
- Choctaw County – $3.019
- Lawrence County – $3.019
- Yalobusha County – $3.020
- Webster County – $3.033
- Sunflower County – $3.040
- Lafayette County – $3.056
- Benton County – $3.059
- Noxubee County – $3.069
- Jefferson Davis County – $3.070
- Tallahatchie County – $3.076
- Wilkinson County – $3.076
- Greene County – $3.079
- Forrest County – $3.089
- Carroll County – $3.096
- Lamar County – $3.105
- George County – $3.114
- Marion County – $3.124
- Sharkey County – $3.124
- Franklin County – $3.155
- Adams County – $3.165
- Perry County – $3.189
- Quitman County – $3.194
- Humphreys County – $3.199
- Jefferson County – $3.199
- Tunica County – $3.220
- Claiborne County – $3.424
- Issaquena County – No data reported
