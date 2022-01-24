Mississippi counties with lowest, highest gas prices

State

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The American Automobile Association (AAA) estimated the national average for gas prices was $3.329 as of Sunday, January 23. In Mississippi, the statewide average price was $2.98.

AAA reported the following average gas prices for Mississippi counties as of Sunday, January 23. Counties are in order of lowest to highest cost:

  • Jasper County – $2.857
  • Atalla County – $2.859
  • Jones County – $2.874
  • Grenada County – $2.908
  • Simpson County – $2.912
  • Rankin County – $2.917
  • Hancock County – $2.918
  • Wayne County – $2.919
  • Clay County – $2.930
  • Alcorn County – $2.932
  • Itawamba County – $2.935
  • Harrison County – $2.936
  • Lauderdale County – $2.936
  • Lee County – $2.936
  • Oktibbeha County – $2.945
  • Jackson County – $2.949
  • Smith County – $2.949
  • Warren County – $2.949
  • Yazoo County – $2.949
  • Tate County – $2.950
  • Union County – $2.950
  • Madison County – $2.953
  • Montgomery County – $2.960
  • Kemper County – $2.961
  • Copiah County – $2.966
  • Stone County – $2.970
  • Pike County -$2.971
  • Coahoma County – $2.972
  • Leflore County – $2.972
  • Prentiss County – $2.973
  • Hinds County – $2.974
  • Covington County – $2.975
  • DeSoto County – $2.977
  • Pontotoc County – $2.981
  • Tishomingo County – $2.982
  • Washington County – $2.982
  • Panola County – $2.984
  • Bolivar County – $2.985
  • Newton County – $2.987
  • Lowndes County – $2.990
  • Marshall County – $2.995
  • Pearl River County – $2.996
  • Chickasaw County – $2.997
  • Winston County – $3.004
  • Tippah County – $3.005
  • Monroe County – $3.007
  • Leake County – $3.009
  • Walthall County – $3.009
  • Lincoln County – $3.010
  • Scott County – $3.011
  • Calhoun County – $3.014
  • Holmes County – $3.015
  • Clarke County – $3.018
  • Neshoba County – $3.018
  • Amite County – $3.019
  • Choctaw County – $3.019
  • Lawrence County – $3.019
  • Yalobusha County – $3.020
  • Webster County – $3.033
  • Sunflower County – $3.040
  • Lafayette County – $3.056
  • Benton County – $3.059
  • Noxubee County – $3.069
  • Jefferson Davis County – $3.070
  • Tallahatchie County – $3.076
  • Wilkinson County – $3.076
  • Greene County – $3.079
  • Forrest County – $3.089
  • Carroll County – $3.096
  • Lamar County – $3.105
  • George County – $3.114
  • Marion County – $3.124
  • Sharkey County – $3.124
  • Franklin County – $3.155
  • Adams County – $3.165
  • Perry County – $3.189
  • Quitman County – $3.194
  • Humphreys County – $3.199
  • Jefferson County – $3.199
  • Tunica County – $3.220
  • Claiborne County – $3.424
  • Issaquena County – No data reported

Find more information here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories