PONTOTOC, Miss. (AP) — A county official in northeastern Mississippi is free on bond after a weekend arrest for speeding and a felony drug charge.

Pontotoc County Fifth District Supervisor Gary Dan McKnight was arrested early Sunday by Mississippi Highway Patrol officers on charges which include felony possession of methamphetamine and four misdemeanors — speeding, careless driving, no driver’s license on demand and driving under the influence, MHP Master Sgt. Joseph Miller said.

McKnight was driving his county-owned pickup truck when arrested, authorities said.

Bond on the drug charge was set at $5,000, while bond on the other charges totaled $1,400, The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported. McKnight, 49, was released about two hours after his May 29 arrest.

McKnight is currently in the third year of his second term as county supervisor of District Five. He first took office in January 2016. His status on the board, which leads county government, was not immediately available. A telephone call to a listing for McKnight went unanswered. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.