Mississippi Craft Center renamed for Governor Bill Waller

RIDGELAND, Miss (WJTV) - The Mississippi Craft Center bears a new name in honor of the man who helped found the Craftsmen's Guild forty-five years ago.

The Ridgeland attraction will now be called the William Lowe “Bill” Waller, Sr., Craft Center after the former governor.

The legislature authorized the new name during the 2018 Mississippi legislative session. Governor Waller was instrumental in organizing funding efforts for the Craftsmen’s Guild of Mississippi in 1973.

Waller was an avid patron of the arts, especially functional arts and crafts. The Waller's only daughter Gloria was an artist. According to the Center, the couple's vision helped many realize their creative dreams and preserved the culture and traditions of Mississippi through art and handmade crafts.

The Wallers are survived by their four sons, Robert O. Waller, an attorney; Edward C. Waller, a trust officer; Donald E. Waller, a marriage and family therapist; William L. Waller, Jr., Chief Justice of Mississippi; 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

The rededication is slated for Sunday, September 23 at 2:30 pm and is open to the public.

For more information about the Center, the Guild and its activities visit their website.