JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Cogongrass is an invasive grass species that’s wreaking havoc in the Southeast region of the United States, according to the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC).

The grass has caused significant damage to the environment and economy. Officials said the intruder poses a threat to pine productivity, wildlife habitat, recreation, native plants, fire behavior and site management costs.

With its various aliases, such as Japanese bloodgrass, Red Baron, or Speargrass, cogongrass has infiltrated 73 countries.

In response to the issue, the MFC created a program to combat the spread of cogongrass. The program is aimed at reducing the threat posed by this invasive grass in relevant areas of the state. The program is currently open to residents in Mississippi regions 3 and 4, which include the Central and Southern areas of the state.

Under the program, eligible applicants will have the opportunity to receive herbicide treatment for the affected areas of their property. All work conducted as part of the Cogongrass Control Program will be carried out within the boundaries of the State of Mississippi.

“The Mississippi Forestry Commission recognizes the urgency of addressing the cogongrass invasion and is committed to providing support to affected landowners. By participating in the Cogongrass Control Program, landowners can actively contribute to the preservation of native ecosystems, protect valuable wildlife habitats, and safeguard the economic interests of the state- including valuable timber,” said Russell Bozeman, MFC State Forester.

The Cogongrass Control Program is a collaborative effort between the MFC and concerned citizens.

If you would like to apply for the Cogongrass Treatment Cost-Share Program, you can complete the Cogongrass Treatment Cost-Share Program Application.

For more information, contact your local MFC office.