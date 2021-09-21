Mississippi Department of Marine Resources receives $11.2M

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Secretary of State Michael Watson presented the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) with a check for $11,226,497, representing the Tidelands Trust Funds amounts collected during the Fiscal Year 2021 for use during the Fiscal Year 2022. According to Watson, this is the second-highest tidelands transfer since 1997.

“As the first Secretary of State who grew up on the Coast, I have a unique perspective of our Tidelands and the significance of returning these funds to help preserve such a beautiful and important resource, improve public access and spur economic development when possible,” said Watson. “All of Mississippi benefits when the Coast works together to manage some of the state’s most treasured property.”

“The Tidelands Trust Funds represent a large annual investment from the State in coastal marsh preservation, marine education, and environmental conservation of Mississippi’s marine resources,” said Mississippi Department of Marine Resources Executive Director Joe Spraggins. “Our agency appreciates Secretary Watson and our legislators for allowing us to manage these funds that help our communities access the beautiful waterways along our Mississippi Gulf Coast.”