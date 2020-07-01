Mississippi Department of Revenue Commissioner resigns

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves announced Wednesday that the Department of Revenue Commissioner Herb Frierson resigned.
In a tweet, the governor shared Frierson sent his letter of resignation on Tuesday, June 30 after 40 years of service.
Former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant appointed Frierson as the Commissioner of the Department of Revenue for the state in July 2016.
