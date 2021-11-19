Mississippi Dept. of Agriculture receives $425K federal grant for specialty crops

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) received a $425,800 Specialty Crop Block Grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service.
The grant was awarded to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops grown in Mississippi.
MDAC is partnering with the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation’s Farm Families of Mississippi and Mississippi State University to implement twelve projects impacting specialty crops through research, education, training, technical assistance, promotion and marketing.
The projects will:
- Educate consumers on the turfgrass industry in Mississippi
- Develop technology to detect infestation in blueberries
- Implement weevil trapping to protect sweet potato crops
- Determine presence of heavy metals in Mississippi soils and sweet potatoes
- Research weed control in tomato production
- Research native Christmas trees
- Mitigate seasonal fluctuations in vegetables yields through environmental controls
- Develop technology to automatically grade and sort sweet potatoes
- Research cucumber varieties
- Research bermudagrass for hybrid development
More information about the Specialty Crop Block Grant can be found here.