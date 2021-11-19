Mississippi Dept. of Agriculture receives $425K federal grant for specialty crops

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) received a $425,800 Specialty Crop Block Grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service.

The grant was awarded to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops grown in Mississippi.

MDAC is partnering with the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation’s Farm Families of Mississippi and Mississippi State University to implement twelve projects impacting specialty crops through research, education, training, technical assistance, promotion and marketing.

The projects will:

Educate consumers on the turfgrass industry in Mississippi

Develop technology to detect infestation in blueberries

Implement weevil trapping to protect sweet potato crops

Determine presence of heavy metals in Mississippi soils and sweet potatoes

Research weed control in tomato production

Research native Christmas trees

Mitigate seasonal fluctuations in vegetables yields through environmental controls

Develop technology to automatically grade and sort sweet potatoes

Research cucumber varieties

Research bermudagrass for hybrid development

More information about the Specialty Crop Block Grant can be found here.