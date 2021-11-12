Mississippi Dept. of Education releases Fall 2021 Kindergarten Readiness results

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) released the fall 2021 assessment for kindergarten readiness.

They said among the 33,265 kindergarteners tested, 31.8% scored kindergarten-ready with a score of 530 or higher on the Kindergarten Readiness Assessment. Statewide, the average score was 487.

According to results in previous years, students scoring kindergarten-ready were 36.6% in fall 2019 and 36.1% in fall 2018.

The Kindergarten Readiness Assessment evaluates early literacy skills, revealing students’ understanding and capabilities upon entering school.

Research shows 85% of students who score 530 or higher on the assessment at the beginning of kindergarten are proficient in reading at the end of 3rd grade.

“The Kindergarten Readiness Assessment is further proof of the pandemic’s impact on students in the state,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “Mississippi’s kindergarten teachers are outstanding. Yearly, their hard work leads to significant gains for the state’s youngest students, and I anticipate seeing those gains when students are retested in spring 2022.”