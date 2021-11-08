Mississippi Dept. of Education to host regional literacy meetings

State

by:

Posted: / Updated:

School classroom with blackboard

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) kicked off a series of eight regional literacy meetings across the state for families of students in kindergarten through third grade.

All meetings are from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. No registration is required.

At each meeting, families will receive an overview of the state law concerning literacy and assessment, as well as strategies that can be used at home to help students improve their reading skills. The state law, known as the Literacy-Based Promotion Act (LBPA), focuses on prevention and intervention to help children develop the reading skills required for 4th grade.

Time and place of each meeting are as follows:

  • Monday, Nov. 8, 6 – 7 p.m.
    McComb High School Cafeteria
    310 7th Street, McComb
  • Tuesday, Nov. 9, 6 – 7 p.m.
    Bramlett Elementary School
    225 Bramlett Boulevard, Oxford
  • Thursday, Nov. 11, 6 – 7 p.m.
    McWillie Elementary School
    4851 McWillie Circle, Jackson
  • Monday, Nov. 15, 6 – 7 p.m.
    Family Education Center
    3524 Prentiss Avenue, Moss Point
  • Tuesday, Nov. 16, 6 – 7 p.m.
    McCoy Elementary School
    1835 School Drive, Yazoo City
  • Thursday, Nov. 18, 6 – 7 p.m.
    MS Valley State Business Building
    14000, US- 82 West, Itta Bena
  • Tuesday, Nov. 30, 6 – 7 p.m.
    Partnership Middle School
    11200 MS-182, Starkville
  • Monday, Dec. 6, 6 – 7 p.m.
    Bates Elementary School
    3180 McDowell Rd Ext, Jackson

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories