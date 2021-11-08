Mississippi Dept. of Education to host regional literacy meetings

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) kicked off a series of eight regional literacy meetings across the state for families of students in kindergarten through third grade.

All meetings are from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. No registration is required.

At each meeting, families will receive an overview of the state law concerning literacy and assessment, as well as strategies that can be used at home to help students improve their reading skills. The state law, known as the Literacy-Based Promotion Act (LBPA), focuses on prevention and intervention to help children develop the reading skills required for 4th grade.

Time and place of each meeting are as follows: