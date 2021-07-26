Mississippi Dept. of Education to temporarily relocate offices

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, leaders with the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced they will relocate employees who work in the Central High School Building (CHS) in mid-August. This comes after several water leaks and flooding in the building.

According to MDE, the Department of Finance and Administration needs to make extensive repairs to the building.

The department will use office space at South Pointe Business Park in Clinton. Officials said core MDE staff will work from South Pointe, and others will telework temporarily.

Leaders with MDE plan to work with the Mississippi Legislature to secure funds to move the entire office to South Pointe. Phone numbers and email addresses for all staff will remain the same.

The moving date will be announced once it has been finalized.