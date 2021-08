Unknown caller. A man holds a phone in his hand and thinks to end the call. Incoming from an unknown number. Incognito or anonymous

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) announced a scammer is posing as an employee of the agency.

According to officials, the scammer is asking people for the last four digits of their social security number over the phone.

MSDH leaders said this is not a practice of the department, and you should not respond to these calls.