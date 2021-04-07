Mississippi Dept. of Mental Health receives nearly $20.5M in funding

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the Mississippi Department of Mental Health (DMH) has received additional one-time federal funding from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). The funding totals nearly $20.5 million in funding for mental health and substance use services.

DMH has received $12,938,191 in funding for the Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant (SABG) and $7,556,583 for the Community Mental Health Services Block Grant (MHBG).

“This funding will allow the state to increase access to services, particularly increasing access to mental health and substance use needs as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” DMH Executive Director Wendy Bailey said. “There is no doubt that the pandemic has impacted our overall mental health, whether from losses we have endured over the past year or the isolation and social distancing measures we have taken to limit the spread of this virus.”