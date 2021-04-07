Severe Weather Tools

Tracking Severe Weather

Severe Weather_109452

Interactive Radar

Severe Weather Safety Tips

Download 12 News App

Mississippi Dept. of Mental Health receives nearly $20.5M in funding

State
Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, the Mississippi Department of Mental Health (DMH) has received additional one-time federal funding from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). The funding totals nearly $20.5 million in funding for mental health and substance use services.

DMH has received $12,938,191 in funding for the Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant (SABG) and $7,556,583 for the Community Mental Health Services Block Grant (MHBG).

“This funding will allow the state to increase access to services, particularly increasing access to mental health and substance use needs as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” DMH Executive Director Wendy Bailey said. “There is no doubt that the pandemic has impacted our overall mental health, whether from losses we have endured over the past year or the isolation and social distancing measures we have taken to limit the spread of this virus.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories