Mississippi Development Authority accepting applications for Industrial Energy Efficiency Grants

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) is accepting grant applications for the 2021 Mississippi Industrial Energy Efficiency Program (MIEEP).

MIEEP assists industrial manufacturers with making energy efficiency upgrades to their facilities, which reduces energy consumption and operating costs. Eligible energy retrofits include lighting, water heating, and energy systems control, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning projects, among others.

Grant awards are offered up to 50 percent of total project costs, with the award not to exceed $50,000. The minimum grant award is $15,000.

“Energy-efficient upgrades to manufacturing facilities result in tremendous cost savings, and funding through the MIEEP can help Mississippi’s companies achieve reduced energy usage that will provide a great return on investment for years to come,” said MDA Interim Executive Director Laura Hipp.

The deadline to apply for MIEEP funding is Nov. 22. To view the Funding Opportunity Announcement and grant application, click here.