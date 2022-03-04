MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mississippi doctor was convicted of tax evasion in an Oxford court this week after federal prosecutors say he failed to pay almost $1 million in tax debt.

Dr. Kevin L. Crandell of Golden, Mississippi was an emergency room physician making $30,000 to $40,000 a month, the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Northern District of Mississippi said.

In 2007, they say he stopped paying personal income taxes.

Between 2006 and 2012, prosecutors say Crandall racked up $972,493 in unpaid taxes, penalties and interest, according to his indictment.

The government presented evidence at trial showing Crandall submitted a form to the IRS with false information stating his expenses were more than his income as he negotiated a payment plan in 2014.

Crandall blamed a tax resolution service he hired; the government said he failed to list assets and business bank accounts he was using for personal expenses.

He is scheduled for sentencing on June 7 and faces a maximum sentence of five years plus supervised release, restitution and fine.