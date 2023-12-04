PANOLA CO., Miss. — The Panola County Sheriff’s Office reportedly busted a dog fighting ring in Como Saturday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the scene on Rayburn Road just after 7 p.m. after receiving a hang-up 911 call from the residence.

Deputies on the scene say they encountered a large group of people who fled in multiple vehicles. Most of the vehicles were from other counties or states.

Deputies reportedly confiscated 29 dogs and “dog fighting equipment.” Many of the dogs were in various stages of health and had scars from previous fights.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office says that they are working with other entities to ensure the dogs get the best care available.

The sheriff’s office also reportedly seized 13 vehicles that were on the scene, whose owners were involved in the dog fighting ring.

According to reports, 37-year-old Damien Jay Smoot of Como, Miss., the owner of the residence where the operation was taking place, was arrested and charged with dogfighting, which is a felony.

The sheriff’s office says that more arrests are expected in the case. The investigation is ongoing.