JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Economic Council (MEC0 held their 72nd annual meeting on Thursday, April 21 at the Jackson Convention Complex.

Hundreds of MEC members, business leaders and elected officials from across the state showed up to discuss the opportunities for making a better future for Mississippi. Part of the discussion was about developing a positive mindset and working together as a team in the workplace.

Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) also spoke at the event. He reiterated how important it is to provide opportunities to Mississippians, so they will remain in the state.