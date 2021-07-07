Mississippi employment office gets $2.5 million federal grant to improve workforce data

A resident copies down the Mississippi unemployment benefit website after being unable to enter the state WIN Job Center in north Jackson, Miss., Thursday, April 2, 2020. The job centers lobbies are closed statewide to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The agency encourages residents to apply for their benefits on line. Some centers have made paper unemployment applications available to those people without computers, for them to mail back or push through the centers’ mail slots or doors. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – The Mississippi Department of Employment Security has secured a $2.5 million federal grant to improve the state’s employment and workforce data.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s employment and training administration heads the grant program, which helps states grow databases to examine whether education programs lead to jobs, if jobseekers are selecting training-related positions, and the impact of training on workers’ wages.

“The grant will allow us to improve the quality and breadth of data in Mississippi’s mature state longitudinal data system,” Mississippi employment office spokeswoman Dianne Bell said in a statement.

Bell also said the funds will allow the state to better evaluate its job training programs by adding information from unemployment insurance wage records.

The grant comes as the state plans to double down on addressing labor shortfalls with a new workforce development office. Ryan Miller, a former program director at the University of Mississippi, began as the office’s first executive director in the spring.

