JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With summer break underway for families across Mississippi, many will be traveling for Memorial Day.

According to AAA, more than 42.3 million Americans are expected to travel the 2023 Memorial Day weekend, with 88% of those people traveling by car. According to those reports, this year’s volume is predicted to be up at about 7% compared to last year.

Nick Chabarria, a AAA spokesperson, said this is expected to be the third-busiest Memorial Day since AAA started recording the traffic levels in 2000. The five-day travel period begins on Thursday, May 25.

“It’s going to be very busy, and this is the time to be more cautious about the possible increase of not just traffic but other things as well,” said Chabarria.

AAA officials said there has been a major increase in cruise traveling by 21% since last year. There has also been an increase in air travel by 10% and a 6% increase in automobile travel.

Despite those numbers, AAA predicts Mississippi will experience a large volume of automobile travel.

“It’s going to be busy no matter how you’re traveling,” said Chabarria. “So, it’s best to just be more cautious behind the wheel and lookout for not just yourself, but other drivers as well.”

AAA suggested that all drivers stay safe and follow the basic rules of driving, including avoiding cell phones behind the wheel and having a designated driver if you plan on drinking.

Chabarria said the best time to avoid high traffic volume during the holiday is to travel in the early morning hours.