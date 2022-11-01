JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Low water levels across the Mississippi River have made it difficult for local farmers during harvesting season.

Farmers who depended on shipping their crops across the Mississippi were unable to do so after water levels began falling over the last 60 days. Several boats and barges hit ground and became stuck trying to cross the river.

Farmers said it couldn’t have come at a worse time as soybeans and grains were being harvested with no where to go. Gaddis Farms in Bolton had to reroute their crops to be transported by train.

“We were about two thirds done with our soybean harvest, and one of our trucks that we sent to Vicksburg with a load of beans, which is our normal delivery point, called us and said that they could not take the beans there, and they didn’t know what to do. So, we had to get busy, find somewhere else to take the soybeans,” said Ted Kendal with Gaddis Farms. “We found a place that we could take the soybeans, but it was a 60 miles one way, 120 miles round trip farther than we’re used to, to take soybeans. We wound up taking 30 loads to that to the place up north, and we calculated $400 to $500 for a load extra.”

The National Weather Service (NWS) said a lack of rain fall across the Ohio and Tennessee River valleys caused the low river levels. They are predicting river levels will go back up by the end of January.