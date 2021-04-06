Mississippi Farmers Market offering fire ant killer to public on Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Farmers Market will be offering fire ant killer mound treatment to the public on Saturday, April 10, from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The three-pound bags of fire ant killer will be given out while supplies last.

“Come on out to the Mississippi Farmers Market,” said Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. “Spring is here and as people begin working on their yards and gardens, you can find plants and other gardening needs right here in downtown Jackson. This Saturday, we’re especially proud to give out fire ant killer to the public. Anyone who needs to get rid of these nuisance insects can pick up a bag, while supplies last.”

According to the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC), the Genuine MS Store will officially open on Saturday, April 10, at the Mississippi Farmers Market. The store will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. every Saturday.