JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the United States Drought Monitor, Mississippi is still under a severe drought. Central and North Mississippi are experiencing an exceptional drought.

Due to the dry conditions, cattlemen across the state have entered winter with low hay stock.

Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson (R-Miss.) said production has decreased by 10%.

“We were about 10% lower than we were the prior year, so a lot of people expected it to be worse than that. We can be thankful it wasn’t, but it did cause a reduction in production, which has unfortunately contributed to higher prices for a lot of products. And we need that winter rain to to soften the ground, moisten the ground and get ready for planting season come March,” Gipson stated.

He encouraged farmers to take advantage of the USDA programs that are available through the Farm Service Agency.