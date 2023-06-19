JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi father and son have been arrested and charged for their alleged actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia, Toney Sheldon Bray, 46, and Ethan Bray, 25, were arrested on Thursday, June 8.

The Blue Springs natives were charged with obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. The elder Bray was also charged with theft of government property.

The defendants made an initial appearance in the Northern District of Mississippi.

According to court documents, on January 6, 2021, the defendants were part of the initial breach of police barricades at approximately 12:53 p.m. at Peace Circle, located at Pennsylvania Avenue NW and First Street NW.

Prosecutors said Ethan and Toney Bray pushed and climbed over the police barriers, which had “AREA CLOSED” signs affixed to them. The Brays were allegedly among the first to confront law enforcement on the staircase under scaffolding leading from the West Plaza to the Lower West Terrace. They entered the U.S. Capitol Building at approximately 2:22 p.m. through the Senate Wing Door.

According to court evidence, the Brays were unlawfully inside the Capitol for about 32 minutes. Open-source and Capitol CCTV footage captured Toney Bray carrying and continuing to possess a U.S. Capitol Police riot shield as he and his son left the capitol building.

According to the press release, The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section are prosecuting this case. U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi provided assistance.

The FBI’s Jackson and Washington Field Offices are investigating the case. The U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department also provided valuable assistance.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.