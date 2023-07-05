JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.) filed lawsuits against two companies for violating the Mississippi Telephone Solicitation Act.

According to Fitch, The Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation and NaturaLawn of America made nearly 1,000 unauthorized calls to Mississippians on the Do Not Call Registry.

“Telemarketing calls are more than an inconvenience, they are often the gateway to scams,” said Fitch. “Protecting Mississippians from robocalls has long been a priority of my office, and I appreciate the Legislature giving us these new tools to investigate and prosecute those who willfully ignore and violate our telemarketing laws.”

On July 1, 2023, House Bill 1225 took effect, transferring authority for state telemarketing laws from the Public Service Commission to the Attorney General’s Office. The law also gives the Attorney General’s Office authority to file suit against violators in Chancery Court.

Fitch also announced that the investigations into NaturaLawn of America and The Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation are continuing. Mississippians who were contacted by either company are asked to share information about those calls.

“If you received calls from NaturaLawn of America or The Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation, please email my office at robo-scamcalls@ago.ms.gov. Your tip can help us protect others and hold these violators accountable,” said Fitch.