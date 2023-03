Editor’s Note: The following article has been corrected.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The director of the Mississippi Film Office spoke at the Mississippi State University Stennis Institute Luncheon in February to discuss the history filmmaking in the state.

According to Director Nina Parikh, the Mississippi Film Office is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. This was the focus of the discussion in February.

Parikh said 19 feature films were made in Mississippi in 2022.