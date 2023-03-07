JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The director of the Mississippi Film Office said the Mississippi Legislature reinstated film tax credits.

Pine Belt News reported Nina Parikh made the announcement while speaking at the Stennis Press Institute in downtown Jackson. According to Parikh, the credits should lead the way to more films being shot in the state.

The newspaper reported the number of feature length films shot in Mississippi dropped to three in 2019. With the credits reinstated, the number increased to 10 in 2022.