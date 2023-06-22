JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Consumer Financial Protection Bureau report showcases the economic challenges and opportunities of southern states like Mississippi.

According to data from a CFPB representative, 56 of Mississippi’s 82 counties are persistent poverty counties. This is most likely due to Mississippi’s having the highest rate of families in poverty in the United States. In terms of debt, Mississippi has the lowest rate of medical debt in collection among other southern states (24%), but this is still 170% higher than the national average (14%).

The data provided to WJTV 12 News distinguishes between Mississippi and rural Mississippi. Below are some statistics from the CFPB’s research.

Median annual household income (among student loan borrowers)

National average: $71,017

Mississippi average: $48,995

Rural Mississippi average: $40,027

Percent with a mortgage and the median balance remaining

National average: 29%, $165,975

Mississippi average: 24%, $104,571

Rural Mississippi average: 20%, $79,971

Percent with an auto loan and the median balance remaining

National average: 42%, $13,249

Mississippi average: 45%, $14,731

Rural Mississippi average: 44%, $14,593

Median student loan debt balance to income

National average: 43

Mississippi average: 55

Rural Mississippi average: 55

Mississippi population

Rural: 1,600,000

Non-rural: 1,834,000

Total: 2,984,000

Mississippi household income less than $40,000

Rural: 303,000

Non-rural: 196,000

Total: 499,000

Mississippi mortgage application denial rates for scores below 680

Rural: 30%

Non-rural: 28%

Total: 58%

Mississippi mortgage application denial rates for scores above 680

Rural: 11%

Non-rural: 10%

Total: 21%

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s research aims to identify financial discrepancies between the South and the rest of the country. According to DFPB, access to many capital sources (banks, credit unions, etc.) allows people to access better loans for auto loans, student loans, mortgages, etc. The South has fewer bank branches per person (3.6 branches per 10,000 people) than the national average (five per 10,000 people).

You can read more about the agency’s findings here.