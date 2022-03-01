JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi First Lady Elee Reeves announced her newest initiative “Mississippi’s Fred the Turtle” activity book.
The activity book’s objective is to incorporate engaging and thought-provoking conversation critical to child development and problem-solving skills.
The books will be distributed to elementary schools in the following five school districts:
- Claiborne County School District
- Jefferson County School District
- Kemper County School District
- Natchez-Adams School District
- South-Delta School District
“The success of Mississippi kids is crucial to the future success of our state,” said Reeves.