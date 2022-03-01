JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi First Lady Elee Reeves announced her newest initiative “Mississippi’s Fred the Turtle” activity book.

The activity book’s objective is to incorporate engaging and thought-provoking conversation critical to child development and problem-solving skills.

The books will be distributed to elementary schools in the following five school districts:

Claiborne County School District

Jefferson County School District

Kemper County School District

Natchez-Adams School District

South-Delta School District

“The success of Mississippi kids is crucial to the future success of our state,” said Reeves.